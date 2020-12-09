Lamar Jackson Excels in Return From COVID-19

Jackson did much of his damage with his legs, running for 94 yards on 13 carries. He was efficient with his arm, completing 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards.

In the process, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least 5,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in his first three seasons.

Considering the lack of practice time and his health coming back from COVID-19, it was a performance to remember for Jackson.

"Well, the one thing you do know about Lamar, you're going to get everything he's got – that's really all you can ask for," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's going to give you whatever he has, and it turned out that he had a lot tonight. That was good to see. I don't think you could predict that.

"He came out to practice. He looked good in practice. He was strong and healthy. I'm just impressed by the fact that he was on top of the game plan so well. He'd been studying, obviously, through the whole time he was away, and he played a great football game."

The Ravens' offense hasn't been as dangerous as last season, and Baltimore's passing game has ranked near the bottom of the league. But Baltimore ran for more yards than it did in any game last year. And when Jackson is playing like he did Tuesday night, the Ravens know they are a tough team to beat.