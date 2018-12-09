Lamar Jackson Fumbles, Suffers Ankle Injury Down the Stretch in KC

"I didn't see him," Jackson said. "I was looking the opposite way. He just made a good play, backside, and he got a strip-sack. So hats off to him."

There was perhaps nobody happier than Jackson when Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 43-yard field goal. Jackson got a chance at redemption.

After the Chiefs grinded out a field goal on the first possession of overtime, the Ravens needed a score to tie or win. It started well with a 14-yard completion to wide receiver Willie Snead IV on third-and-7, then a 6-yard run by Jackson that put Baltimore at midfield.

Following a 2-yard run, Jackson was pressured and scrambled outside to elude a sack, but left tackle Ronnie Stanley was flagged for holding. That put the Ravens in second-and-18, and Jackson was sacked by Houston and Dee Ford, who rolled over his ankle.

It's the second straight game in which he's been knocked out of action, as he was evaluated for a concussion in Atlanta last week. Jackson said he wanted to stay in the game "very bad."

"We were down three points, overtime. We were trying to win the game," Jackson said. "I wanted to get out there and help my team win the game. I just couldn't do it."

Robert Griffin III's final two desperation passes went incomplete and the Ravens were forced to swallow a painful 27-24 overtime loss. It's Jackson's first loss as an NFL starter and puts more pressure on Baltimore down the final playoff stretch.

"Very difficult," Jackson said. "We were on a roll, coming in 3-0 off our bye week and then we come here … hats off to our whole team; they played a heck of a game. We were playing a great opponent and we just didn't get it done today. We just have to regroup and get ready for Tampa."

The condition of Jackson's ankle will be monitored closely this week, especially with quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip) physically ready to play, per Harbaugh.