Lamar Jackson Gives Another Virtuoso Performance

Lamar Jackson has been locked in this season, a great player coping with any circumstances that surround him.

When the Ravens suffered another injury at left tackle Sunday, Jackson wasn't fazed. When he threw an interception in the second quarter, he wasn't frustrated.

In the end, Jackson prevailed with another signature performance that will keep him in the early conversation for MVP.

Accounting for five touchdowns and rushing for over 100 yards (107) for the second straight week, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown, leading Baltimore to a 37-26 victory over the Patriots.

Jackson became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with three or more passing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in consecutive games. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh gave Jackson a game ball for "taking the game on his shoulders."

Through three games in 2022, Jackson has played at a consistently high level with poise that has seemed almost unshakeable. His teammates feel it and Harbaugh sees it. To Harbaugh, anyone who can't see that Jackson is a special player isn't watching,

"No one has to tell me about Lamar Jackson," Harbaugh said. "I believe in him. I love him. I just believed him the first day we drafted him, the first day we talked about drafting him. Felt like he could be everything he is.