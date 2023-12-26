Lamar Jackson Has an MVP Performance in San Francisco

"Lamar Jackson is the MVP, hands down," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Anyone that watches football and knows football and can see the type of impact he has on the game – not even stat-wise, but just individually, the plays that he makes quarter in and quarter out, play in and play out. Compare his film to anyone else in the league. Then, I would love to hear what anyone else has to say after that."

With just two regular-season games left to go, Jackson is now in the driver's seat to win the award for a second time after doing so unanimously in 2019. But that year, the Ravens fell short with a first-round playoff exit. That's what Jackson has his sights on fixing this time around.