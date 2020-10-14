Lamar Jackson Has Confidence in Passing Game, Is Fine With Fewer Runs

Missing two days of practice is significant. Learning the offensive game plan in the classroom is one thing, but executing it on the field is another. For a player still as young as Jackson, those reps matter.

Plus, defenses are mixing up what they do on gamedays from what they've done previously this season, so that's making it even more difficult for Jackson and the unit to operate at last year's level.

But Jackson is confident that, as the young offense gets more games under its belt, it will take off.

"It's going to come to us. We're going to be better," Jackson said.

The passing game has particularly been a struggle. The Ravens sit 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game at 178.8, just barely above the New York Jets.

Jackson was quite sharp the first two weeks, leading to numerous pundits talking about how his passing accuracy improved this offseason. But he's missed a number of passes the past three weeks, including several opportunities for deep plays.

"The passing game, we're still working on it," Jackson said. "We've got young guys that came in and stuff like that. We're just finding ourselves right now. I feel we're going to be good."