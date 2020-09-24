Lamar Jackson Has No Beef With the Chiefs or Patrick Mahomes

Sep 24, 2020 at 03:49 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092420-Jackson
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Before the season started, I asked Lamar Jackson what's the first thing that pops into his mind when he hears, "Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs."

"Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs," he said.

In other words, he has no reaction.

Or course, a player as competitive as Jackson is not happy with the fact that he's lost two games to the Chiefs. Since taking over as the Ravens' starting quarterback midway through 2018, Jackson has suffered just three regular-season losses. Two have come at the hands of the Chiefs.

But as the NFL's most highly anticipated 2020 regular-season game approaches, with the Ravens and Chiefs both sitting at 2-0 and looking like Super Bowl favorites, Jackson still feels the same way he did a month or so ago.

To steal Bill Belichick's line, it's just another nameless, faceless opponent.

"It's just like any other game. I don't have to focus on Mahomes," Jackson said Thursday. "I have to focus on their defense. I have to focus on scoring. I have to focus on my job and making my offense do our thing. But my defense has to worry about him."

That's how Jackson has always been. He's not one to build up rivalries too much.

He gets that the Ravens have them, of course with the Pittsburgh Steelers and others. And this week, we'll hear a lot about how Ravens-Chiefs is going to be the next great rivalry for years to come, which is a very legit conversation.

It's just that Jackson doesn't want to play along.

"I don't really care for rivalries or thinking about another QB," Jackson said last month. "I play offense, he plays offense. We've got to worry about each other's defenses. … I don't have any problem with them. Those two losses definitely make me mad, but it is what it is. Move on."

There are just so many similarities for Jackson and Mahomes not to be linked. They both play the game in a highly unique and entertaining way. They were the back-to-back MVPs, back to back cover stars of "Madden."

The way in which they play the position does have its differences. Mahomes can run, but not like Jackson. Jackson can escape the pocket and make long completions down the field, but (at least not yet) like Mahomes.

Some would label Mahomes as more of a pure passer, but Jackson had a slightly higher completion percentage last season. It's just that Mahomes threw it a lot more, and for more yards (4,031 to 3,127). Regardless of the stats, the eye test tells you one thing. They're the two best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and it's not really close.

Jackson did say it's "really cool" that they'll be looked at as two of the faces of the NFL for years to come.

"I'm going against a great talent like him – a guy who can throw the ball anywhere he wants on the field and make things happen each and every game," Jackson said. "It's very exciting – very exciting."

They will be linked, compared, and contrasted for many years. For now, Mahomes has the upper hand because he's 2-0 head-to-head, and because he has a Super Bowl ring. That fact doesn't grate on Jackson's nerves, however.

"He never talks about Mahomes. Never even crosses his mind," said his personal throwing coach, Joshua Harris. "I love it about him. He's really not fueled by jealousy, envy, hatred to beat anybody. He's really not focused on anybody else except himself. His goal is to win a Super Bowl and he knows if we're at our best, we're there."

The Ravens and Chiefs were on a collision course for the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium last year, but Baltimore fell to the Tennessee Titans before they got there. Jackson was asked Thursday whether he looks at the Chiefs as a team he has to beat in order to reach his Super Bowl goals.

"Yeah, eventually," he said. "And they're in our way right now, so that's our goal."

Related Content

News & Notes: Fast-Starting Ravens Face Patrick Mahomes' Late-Game Magic  
news

News & Notes: Fast-Starting Ravens Face Patrick Mahomes' Late-Game Magic  

An early lead against Patrick Mahomes isn't safe. Marcus Peters focuses on excellence, not comparisons to other corners. Decision in Breonna Taylor case deeply disappoints Lamar Jackson and Chuck Clark.
How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

Here's the broadcast information and more for the Ravens' Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/24: Kurt Warner: One Thing Ravens Must Avoid vs. Chiefs

Justin Tucker vs. Harrison Butker is a 'kicking battle for the ages.' Lamar Jackson is named the NFL's best pocket passer in ESPN's early season QB awards. The Ravens are the NFL's best at using analytics.
Left: S DeShon Elliott; Center: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes; Right: OLB Tyus Bowser
news

Two Young Ravens Defenders Have Patrick Mahomes Connections

Safety DeShon Elliott worked out with the Chiefs signal-caller this offseason and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser competed against Mahomes in high school.
CB Marlon Humphrey
news

News & Notes: Multitalented Marlon Humphrey Is Ready for Multiple Roles

Ronnie Stanley is not concerned about his health this week. Takeaways are part of the DNA for Baltimore's defense.
Head Coach John Harbaugh Celebrates His Birthday At Practice
news

Ravens Wish John Harbaugh a Happy Birthday With Prank T-Shirts

Head Coach John Harbaugh turned 57 years old Wednesday and his players had some fun with it.
Ravens Offensive Line
news

Mailbag: What's Going on With the Offensive Line?

What's the plan to replace Tavon Young? How can the Ravens better cover tight ends with Travis Kelce coming to town? What's the plan to slow down Patrick Mahomes?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Ravens Breaking Out Black Jerseys for MNF vs. Chiefs

Baltimore has an impressive all-time record when wearing black jerseys.
OLB Matt Judon
news

Late for Work 9/23: ESPN Analyst Explains Why Ravens Could Win Big on Monday Night

L.J. Fort is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded inside linebacker. The Ravens crack the top of the power rankings this week. Ray Rice sees himself in J.K. Dobbins on the field. 
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Ravens Embracing the Hype Around Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs

With the defending Super Bowl champs coming to Baltimore, the Ravens didn't savor their latest victory too long.
QB Lamar Jackson & Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shake hands after 2019 season game
news

Eisenberg: What the Budding Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes Rivalry Needs

Before you anoint any competition as a rivalry, it has to be, well, a rivalry. And by definition, that means both sides experience a measure of success, ratcheting up the heat.

Advertising