Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 02:40 PM

Lamar Jackson Is Still Hoping Ravens Sign Antonio Brown

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072920-Lamar-Brown
@primetime_jet/@primetime_jet
Left: WR Marquise Brown; Center: Lamar Jackson; Right: Antonio Brown

Weeks after working out with Antonio Brown in Florida, Lamar Jackson said he would be "happy" if the Ravens signed the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Three months later, with Brown still an available free agent, Jackson was asked again about Brown, and the reigning MVP doubled down on his desire to play with him.

"It was nice throwing to Antonio Brown," Jackson said Wednesday as training camp opened. "I was hoping we would get him. I'm still hoping, a little bit."

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for off-the-field issues of sexual assault and misconduct, so it remains to be seen whether, and for how long, he would be suspended. He hasn't played since Week 2 of last season.

Last offseason, the Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders, who voided his contract after he missed much of training camp and demanded out. Brown signed with the Patriots, but was released after his first game after the off-the-field issues were made public.

Jackson, Brown and Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, worked out together on April 1, and Jackson came away impressed with the player and person.

"Around us, he was a great guy," Jackson said. "You don't really see anything going on at all. He was a cool, down-to-earth guy. He's passionate about the sport of football. When he was working, you could tell this man is going to go 24/7."

Jackson was impressed by Brown lifting before and after the workout.

"I was like, 'Dang, this guy, there's no quitting with him.' That's the type of guy we need in our locker room," Jackson said.

"I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. There's a brotherhood going on, there's none of that outside noise. It's strictly inside; we worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on, we want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win. He wants to play ball."

In June, the NFL Network reported that the Ravens had "internal discussions" about signing Brown. Jackson said Wednesday that he did speak to team officials about Brown.

"Yeah, they saw the videos and stuff like that," Jackson said. "They asked me and I told them the same response that I just told you guys."

Six days ago, Brown posted a message on Instagram calling for the league to wrap up its investigation and announce any kind of punishment.

The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported Monday that there's "rumblings around the league" that Brown could get word this week. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has advocated for Seattle to sign Brown, and the two have worked out together in Southern California this summer.

View this post on Instagram

@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy

A post shared by AB (@ab) on

Related Content

Super Fan Mo Gaba joins in on Ravens huddle
news

Ravens Superfan Mo Gaba Is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Before his fourth battle with cancer took his life, 14-year-old Mo Gaba knew he would be immortalized in Canton after becoming the first person in NFL draft history to announce a pick from a braille card.
QB Lamar Jackson in a bubble (Twitter: @sahd4liberty)
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Taking 'Bubble Boy' Approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson indicates he'd like to let his deep running backs group do more of the running, shares his confidence in a 'Hollywood' Brown breakout, and explains the jet ski incident.
Left: Jordan Reed; Center: Delanie Walker; Right: Charles Clay
news

Mailbag: What Veteran Tight End Could the Ravens Add?

Which undrafted rookie has the best chance to make the team? How will MLB's COVID-19 outbreak affect the NFL?
WR Devin Duvernay
news

Late for Work 7/29: Bold Prediction Has Rookie Devin Duvernay Starting at Receiver

Devin Duvernay is predicted to win a starting job. Could Michael Pierce's opt-out affect the Ravens' compensatory picks? Tributes pour in for superfan Mo Gaba.
G Parker Ehinger
news

Ravens Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Parker Ehinger

Parker Ehinger has been re-signed by Baltimore to add offensive line depth and running back Gus Edwards signed his tender.
OT Andre Smith
news

Andre Smith Placed on Voluntary Opt-Out List

Veteran tackle Andre Smith, who re-signed with the Ravens in February, has decided not to play in 2020. 
TE Jacob Breeland
news

Tight End Jacob Breeland Not Expected to Play in 2020

Undrafted tight end Jacob Breeland is expected to miss the entire season due to a knee injury after being placed on the non-football injury list.
Eisenberg: Ravens' Most Important Training Camp Ever
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' Most Important Training Camp Ever

A unique combination of factors is raising the significance of what's about to unfold at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Left: CB Marcus Peters; Right: RB Mark Ingram II
news

Mark Ingram, Marcus Peters Named to 'Top 100 of 2020' List

The veteran running back came in at No. 44 while 'Juiceman' was ranked at No. 53.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 7/28: Two Sets of Rankings Have Lamar Jackson As a Tier 2 Quarterback

An inside look at Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's offseason transformation. The Ravens aren't in the top two in Maurice Jones-Drew's rankings of the league's most talented teams. Did the Ravens defense get better, worse, or stay the same?
WR De'Anthony Thomas
news

De'Anthony Thomas Placed on Voluntary Opt-Out List

De' Anthony Thomas, who was the Ravens' returner for the second half of the season, will not play in 2020. Four other players, including three undrafted rookies, were waived Monday.

Advertising