Lamar Jackson Is Still Hoping Ravens Sign Antonio Brown

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for off-the-field issues of sexual assault and misconduct, so it remains to be seen whether, and for how long, he would be suspended. He hasn't played since Week 2 of last season.

Last offseason, the Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders, who voided his contract after he missed much of training camp and demanded out. Brown signed with the Patriots, but was released after his first game after the off-the-field issues were made public.

Jackson, Brown and Brown's cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, worked out together on April 1, and Jackson came away impressed with the player and person.

"Around us, he was a great guy," Jackson said. "You don't really see anything going on at all. He was a cool, down-to-earth guy. He's passionate about the sport of football. When he was working, you could tell this man is going to go 24/7."

Jackson was impressed by Brown lifting before and after the workout.

"I was like, 'Dang, this guy, there's no quitting with him.' That's the type of guy we need in our locker room," Jackson said.

"I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. There's a brotherhood going on, there's none of that outside noise. It's strictly inside; we worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on, we want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win. He wants to play ball."

In June, the NFL Network reported that the Ravens had "internal discussions" about signing Brown. Jackson said Wednesday that he did speak to team officials about Brown.

"Yeah, they saw the videos and stuff like that," Jackson said. "They asked me and I told them the same response that I just told you guys."

Six days ago, Brown posted a message on Instagram calling for the league to wrap up its investigation and announce any kind of punishment.