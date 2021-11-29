Lamar Jackson Is 'Ticked Off' After Four Interceptions vs. Browns

Jackson threw his hands in the air with frustration and disbelief. Never had he had a string of plays like that. But as the Ravens went to halftime, Andrews said the message was to "just keep on going."

"Just move on. It'll still be on my mind, because I'll still be talking about it, but you have to move on – move on to the next job," Jackson said. "When you get another opportunity, just go out there and try to be right there."

"Calm, cool and collected – that's who he is at all times," Andrews said of Jackson. "He's someone that's never going to get too down or high. He's someone that you can look to, look at in the huddle, and it's like, 'Let's go, let's ride. We're about to go drive this ball.'"