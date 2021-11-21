Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

Nov 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112121-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson will not play against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, marking the first game he's missed in his career because of "injury."

An illness that forced Jackson out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices hit the star quarterback again over the weekend and will force him to sit.

Jackson told reporters Friday that he was "feeling great" and went through a full practice. He was removed from the injury report, indicating he was set to play.

However, Jackson didn't feel well again Saturday and was added back onto the injury report and has now been ruled out a day later.

Tyler Huntley is expected to make his first career start. The Ravens also activated Trace McSorley from the practice squad.

The last time Huntley saw extensive action was in the Ravens' playoff loss to Buffalo at the end of last season. He completed six of 13 passes for 60 yards and ran three times for 32 yards. Like Jackson, Huntley is a dynamic runner, and he played well in the preseason this year.

The Ravens are also without their top wide receiver, as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was ruled out Saturday because of his thigh injury, making Huntley's job even more challenging.

Baltimore got more tough news on defense, too, as starting cornerback Anthony Averett is inactive. Averett has started every game this season but suffered a mid-week thigh injury that sidelined him for Friday's practice.

His likely replacement, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, is also inactive because of a hip/neck injury that left him limited in practice. That means Chris Westry will likely see an increased role outside. The good news is Tavon Young, who left last week's game with a foot injury, will play against the Bears.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) was ruled out Friday, putting more stress on a defensive line facing a strong Chicago run game.

Baltimore's other inactives are offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger).

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray are making their return to the lineup after missing the past several games. Tight end Nick Boyle is also making his debut after last year's season-ending knee injury. That is a big boost to Baltimore's rushing game, which could be leaned on more heavily without Jackson.

The Bears are also banged up entering the game. Starting wide receiver Allen Robinson II, safety Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are all out.

Related Content

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Everything You Need To Know: Ravens vs. Bears

Baltimore (6-3) will play its second straight road game, traveling to the Windy City for an interconference game against the Chicago Bears (3-6).
news

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Out Against Bears

The status of Baltimore's top wide receiver has been downgraded and he won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Ben Cleveland Activated to 53-Man Roster, Pernell McPhee to Injured Reserve

Guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie has been signed to the 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Joe Thomas has been called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury report after he felt much better Friday, but he's now questionable to play Sunday at Soldier Field.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Given the D-line absences, Calais Campbell's excellent 2021 season has been invaluable. Moving on from losses has been a hallmark of the Ravens under Head Coach John Harbaugh
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says 'We'll Have An Answer' For Cover-Zero Blitz

Jackson suspects weather change contributed to his latest illness. John Harbaugh discusses Brandon Williams missing his third straight game. Ravens prepare for windy game in Windy City. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. Nick Boyle, Latavius Murray and Patrick Mekari all have a chance to return to action.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice After Two-Day Illness

Lamar Jackson is preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 after missing two days of practice with a sickness.
news

Cast Your Vote to Give This Puppy a Ravens Name

The third Puppy With a Purpose is here. WBAL-TV is working with the Guide Dog Foundation to raise the pup and you can give it a Ravens name.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising