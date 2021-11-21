Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson will not play against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, marking the first game he's missed in his career because of "injury."

An illness that forced Jackson out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices hit the star quarterback again over the weekend and will force him to sit.

Jackson told reporters Friday that he was "feeling great" and went through a full practice. He was removed from the injury report, indicating he was set to play.

However, Jackson didn't feel well again Saturday and was added back onto the injury report and has now been ruled out a day later.

Tyler Huntley is expected to make his first career start. The Ravens also activated Trace McSorley from the practice squad.

The last time Huntley saw extensive action was in the Ravens' playoff loss to Buffalo at the end of last season. He completed six of 13 passes for 60 yards and ran three times for 32 yards. Like Jackson, Huntley is a dynamic runner, and he played well in the preseason this year.

The Ravens are also without their top wide receiver, as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was ruled out Saturday because of his thigh injury, making Huntley's job even more challenging.

Baltimore got more tough news on defense, too, as starting cornerback Anthony Averett is inactive. Averett has started every game this season but suffered a mid-week thigh injury that sidelined him for Friday's practice.

His likely replacement, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, is also inactive because of a hip/neck injury that left him limited in practice. That means Chris Westry will likely see an increased role outside. The good news is Tavon Young, who left last week's game with a foot injury, will play against the Bears.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) was ruled out Friday, putting more stress on a defensive line facing a strong Chicago run game.

Baltimore's other inactives are offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger).

Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray are making their return to the lineup after missing the past several games. Tight end Nick Boyle is also making his debut after last year's season-ending knee injury. That is a big boost to Baltimore's rushing game, which could be leaned on more heavily without Jackson.