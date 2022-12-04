Lamar Jackson Suffers Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Dec 04, 2022 at 01:52 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120422-Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury early in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson went into the blue medical tent at the start of the second quarter and then immediately to the locker room. He was originally declared questionable to return, but ruled out at halftime.

It came after Jackson was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper, the second sack Jackson took in the game.

Jackson missed some practice time this week with a quad injury after he was kneed last week in Jacksonville. He missed a day of practice the previous week with a hip injury.

Jackson hasn't missed any games this season. He was sidelined for the final four games of last season due to an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley has taken over for Jackson. It's his first action (outside of one gadget play last week) of the season. Huntley played well in four starts and seven games last season. His first pass of Sunday's game went for a 22-yard completion to Mark Andrews as the Ravens moved into position for a field goal.

