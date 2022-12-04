Lamar Jackson Suffers Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury early in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson went into the blue medical tent at the start of the second quarter and then immediately to the locker room. He was originally declared questionable to return, but ruled out at halftime.

It came after Jackson was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper, the second sack Jackson took in the game.

Jackson missed some practice time this week with a quad injury after he was kneed last week in Jacksonville. He missed a day of practice the previous week with a hip injury.

Jackson hasn't missed any games this season. He was sidelined for the final four games of last season due to an ankle injury.