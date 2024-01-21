Lamar Jackson's Locker Room Speech, Ravens Halftime Adjustments Spark Win

Jackson has become more vocal this season, so his teammates weren't exactly shocked. But it did certainly snap them into it.

"I hear the message, not just the [curse] words," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said with a smile. "I know what he's trying to say. He's a very competitive player. He wears his heart on his sleeve. We all know what he wants, and that's just to win."

Beyond the speech, the Ravens made tangible changes to their offensive approach.

First and foremost, it was important to get the ball out of Jackson's hands quicker. His first two passes of the second half, to Nelson Agholor and Isaiah Likely, were both quick hitters that went for a combined 28 yards.

The Texans were blitz heavy and they have a pair of top-notch defensive ends in Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. Houston sacked Jackson three times in the first half and affected him more than the stats show.