Lamar Jackson Looks Forward to 'Less Running And More Throwing'

May 24, 2023 at 06:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

lamar-throwing
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was not vague when asked what about Todd Monken's offense will better showcase his abilities.

"Less running and more throwing," Jackson said after Wednesday's OTA practice, his first with his new offensive coordinator.

No team in the NFL has run the ball more than the Ravens since Jackson became the starter in 2018, and Jackson has done much of it. In 61 career starts, Jackson has 699 rushing attempts –more than 11 per game.

In 2019, Jackson set the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 yards), and his 4,437 career rushing yards are by far the most of any quarterback in his first five seasons. Cam Newton is second, 1,230 yards behind.

When asked if his rushing attempts will drop this year, Jackson smiled.

"Absolutely, especially with the receivers we have," he said.

"Running can only take you so far. I feel like, with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that. And Coach Todd Monken, what I'm seeing in his offense so far is looking tremendous."

Monken still plans to use Jackson's mobility, and it's not like quarterback runs will be eliminated from the Ravens' playbook. During Monken's past two national championship years at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett averaged about four rushes per game. Bennett ran for 10 touchdowns last year.

Still, it will be different for Jackson moving forward. Asked whether he thought running less could elongate his career, Jackson pointed to running back Frank Gore's 16-year career and said he'll play "however long God wants me to play."

While his football mortality isn't on his mind, using his arm more and legs less to win games is what Jackson wants. He indicated this offseason that he wanted a more traditionally pro-style offense and Monken is delivering.

"Just being able to throw the ball down the field," Jackson said.

"I hear a lot of noise about throwing and stuff like yards to achieve and stuff, but I'm not really worried about yards as much. It's about us just winning. So, that will be all – the winning category, if anything."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson Loves Holding the Keys to Todd Monken's Offense

At his first day of OTAs, Lamar Jackson spoke highly of the new offense that Todd Monken is bringing to Baltimore.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From OTA Practice

Here's who stood out on the field in Wednesday's first Ravens open OTA practice.

news

Lamar Jackson Takes the Field at OTAs

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson took the field for Wednesday's practice at the Under Armour Performance Center as the Ravens continued their first week of OTAs.

news

Mailbag: Which Will Be Better in 2023, Ravens Offense or Defense?

Could there be no 1,000-yard receiver on the team in 2023? Any chance of still landing DeAndre Hopkins? Will the offense or defense be better this season?

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 5/24: Two Lingering Questions That Could Have a Major Impact on Ravens' Season

One reason why the Ravens will make the playoffs. The AFC North is ranked as the strongest division in the NFL. Takeaways from the Ravens' projected starting lineup.

news

Late for Work 5/23: Lamar Jackson Reportedly Expected to Attend OTAs This Week

DeAndre Hopkins says it would be an honor to play with Jackson one day. Chris Simms says the Ravens are 'damn close' to being a threat to dethrone the Chiefs. The Ravens are ranked among the top 10 most complete teams.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Back on the Field at OTAs

Taking another positive step in his recovery from foot surgery, wide receiver Rashod Bateman has joined the Ravens for OTAs.

news

Ravens-Eagles Preseason Game Date Has Changed

The Ravens and Eagles will kick off the 2023 preseason on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising