Lamar Jackson Looks Forward to 'Less Running And More Throwing'

"Absolutely, especially with the receivers we have," he said.

"Running can only take you so far. I feel like, with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that. And Coach Todd Monken, what I'm seeing in his offense so far is looking tremendous."

Monken still plans to use Jackson's mobility, and it's not like quarterback runs will be eliminated from the Ravens' playbook. During Monken's past two national championship years at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett averaged about four rushes per game. Bennett ran for 10 touchdowns last year.

Still, it will be different for Jackson moving forward. Asked whether he thought running less could elongate his career, Jackson pointed to running back Frank Gore's 16-year career and said he'll play "however long God wants me to play."