Lamar Jackson Makes History With Second 1,000-Yard Rushing Season

Lamar Jackson continues to shatter the record books, as he became the first quarterback to ever run for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons in Sunday's regular-season finale in Cincinnati.

Jackson did it in just his third season, in back-to-back years. He's topped 1,000 rushing yards in his only two years as the Ravens' full-time starter.

He needed 92 rushing yards and got 97 before taking a seat on the bench for the fourth quarter. He finished the 2020 season with 1,005 rushing yards.

As he always has, Jackson downplayed the significance of the record.

"It's part of football," Jackson said. "I don't know about the record part, but our offensive line did a great job and our running backs helped me out a lot – receivers blocking down field and tight ends doing their job. It's a team record, not just me out there. Hats off to everyone on the offense."

Jackson's teammates know what that kind of record means, however. Jackson is unlike any other quarterback in league history.

"For him to do that, it just shows how spectacular he is," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "He can do it in all phases of the game. I'm super proud of him."

Jackson posted a record-setting 1,206 rushing yards last season, surpassing Michael Vick, who rushed for 1,039 yards in 2006. Vick had 902 rushing yards in 2004, but his highest after 2006 was 676.

This week, Jackson said the record didn't matter to him. He just wanted to win and get in the playoffs. But he added that he never doubted he would run for 1,000 yards in the NFL. After all, he topped 1,500 rushing yards twice in college.

Jackson set the record with a 7-yard scramble in the third quarter. He was finding running lanes throughout the day against the Bengals and he wasn't the only one. The Ravens set a franchise record for most rushing yards in a single game.