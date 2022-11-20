Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews Playing, Gus Edwards Inactive vs. Panthers

Edwards missed Week 9 against the Saints with his hamstring injury and "knee" was added to his designation on Friday. Edwards missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week. The Ravens have Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis to share reps in the backfield. Drake ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and Hill leads Baltimore's running backs in average yards per carry (5.9).

Rookie second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive after being a full participant in practice all week. Ojabo hoped to make his NFL debut against the Panthers but will have to wait at least one more game. Also inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), inside linebacker Josh Bynes, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar and guard Ben Cleveland.

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) didn't practice this week and wasn't called up from the practice squad. That means Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace will carry the wide receiver corps. Cornerback Daryl Worley is active after being elevated from the practice squad.

For the Panthers, starting safety Jeremy Chinn is active and will return from a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve after Week 4. Chinn is one of the Panthers' best defensive players. Top cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was questionable with a foot injury, is also playing.