Lamar Jackson-Marquise Brown Connection Shines on Beautiful Touchdown

"I feel like he did all the work," Jackson said. "He had a route, the play broke down in the backfield, he turned that up, turned off, just made a great catch and got his feet down. That was all him. Just grateful we connected on one. Got to keep it going."

Brown's biggest play of the season before Tuesday night's game was a 70-yard touchdown last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that came from the arm of Trace McSorley when Jackson was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson and Brown hadn't completed more than three passes in a game since Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens offense has needed them to break out to get on track and open up other areas of the field.

Brown finished with five catches for 39 yards on a team-high eight targets. He had more than twice as many targets as any other Raven. It's clear that the two still have a lot of faith in each other, and the chemistry they've shown as Broward County kids is coming through.