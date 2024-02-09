Lamar Jackson's Second MVP Puts Him in Historic Company

Jackson threw 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions during his final six regular games, leading Baltimore to the AFC North title and a first-round bye. He finished the regular season with career highs in passing yards (3,678), completions (307), completion percentage (67.2), and average yards per completion (8) while throwing 24 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

While Jackson's pocket presence and accuracy improved, he remained an electrifying runner who made would-be tacklers miss with regularity. Jackson led the Ravens and all NFL quarterbacks with 821 yards rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per carry while continuing to stress defenses with his arm and mobility. In November, Jackson became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 yards rushing, achieving that milestone 22 games faster than Michael Vick.

In his first season with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson was given more freedom to change plays, routes and protections at the line of scrimmage and embraced the responsibility. He became a more vocal and purposeful leader, a mindset he called "locked in,", and the team responded to the tone he set.

"You've seen a lot of changes he's done to be not just the star player but also the leader of the team," said Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been Jackson’s teammate for six seasons. "From getting the extra workout, being the first one in, breaking the team down, the speeches, getting on guys.

"It's been really encouraging. He gets his big contract and he's really filled all the roles, upped them from what he's already done. He's always going to step up his play, but how he's carried himself, leadership wise — people see it and people really respect it."

Many of Jackson's best games came against teams that also reached the postseason. He threw for a season-high 357 yards in a 38-6 rout over the Lions. He threw for two touchdowns and 259 yards when the Ravens defeated the 49ers on Christmas night, outplaying 49ers MVP finalists Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.