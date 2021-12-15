Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Wednesday, Still Day-to-Day

Dec 15, 2021 at 01:20 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121521-Lamar-Practice
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson isn't ready to start practicing yet, but the Ravens certainly aren't ruling him out for Sunday's game either.

Asked for an update on Jackson's ailing ankle, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is still an option to play against the Green Bay Packers.

"It's day-to-day right now. We've just got to see how it responds," Harbaugh said. "He's not going to practice today, but we'll see going forward how that goes."

Jackson injured his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's loss in Cleveland. He wasn't immediately ruled out of the game after walking off the field and being carted to the locker room. Jackson was ruled out at halftime.

It's not a high-ankle sprain, so Jackson could make a quick recovery from the injury in time to play the Packers. He's missed practice several times this season due to illnesses and still played in the game. Harbaugh said Monday that "the plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there."

Harbaugh definitively said the Ravens will not rest Jackson if he is healthy enough to play. There has been some chatter about that this week with a huge game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, who sit one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings.

"I would say that factors 0% [into the decision]," Harbaugh said. "We're trying to win this game. Every win right now is … you want every win you can get."

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Starting Offensive Line Is Banged Up

Three offensive linemen who started on Sunday did not practice Wednesday. Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) returned to practice after missing the Browns game in Week 14. Lamar Jackson and Calais Campbell did not practice.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Being 'Extra Cautious' With COVID-19

Rashod Bateman remains focused regardless of how often he's targeted. Justin Houston says controlling Aaron Rodgers begins with limiting Green Bay's rushing attack. The return of Tony Jefferson brings good vibes into the building.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran QB Josh Johnson to 53-Man Roster

With Lamar Jackson 'day-to-day' with an ankle injury, the Ravens have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster. 
news

Mailbag: How Does the Game-Plan Change With Tyler Huntley?

What is Rashod Bateman's ceiling? Will the Ravens still make the playoffs? Is it worth risking Lamar Jackson's health?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Slide After Falling to Browns

After sitting at No. 4 by some outlets two weeks ago, the Ravens have dropped all the way to No. 16 in NFL.com's rankings.
news

Late for Work 12/15: Would Huge Contract for Lamar Jackson Hinder Ravens?

John Harbaugh is praised for his in-game decisions against the Browns. ESPN writer doesn't think the Ravens can make a deep playoff run. Justin Tucker is PressBox's Mo Gaba Sportsperson of the Year.
news

Baltimore Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
news

Trystan Colon Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Backup center Trystan Colon, who has appeared in nine games this season, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Eisenberg: This Isn't a Doomsday Scenario After All

The status of Lamar Jackson's ankle surely will dominate all chatter about the Ravens this week, but I don't believe a wave of code-red panic is poised to roll through, like a violent thunderstorm, if Jackson can't go.
news

Late for Work 12/14: Is Starting Tyler Huntley Against Packers the Best Move for Big Picture?

Some pundits say it's time for Ravens to panic, while others still see them winning the division. The Ravens select an offensive tackle in Todd McShay's mock draft. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay says the Ravens' onside kick in Cleveland was illegal.
news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Calais Campbell, Sammy Watkins, Pat Ricard and Nick Boyle

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising