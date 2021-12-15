Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Wednesday, Still Day-to-Day

Lamar Jackson isn't ready to start practicing yet, but the Ravens certainly aren't ruling him out for Sunday's game either.

Asked for an update on Jackson's ailing ankle, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is still an option to play against the Green Bay Packers.

"It's day-to-day right now. We've just got to see how it responds," Harbaugh said. "He's not going to practice today, but we'll see going forward how that goes."

Jackson injured his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's loss in Cleveland. He wasn't immediately ruled out of the game after walking off the field and being carted to the locker room. Jackson was ruled out at halftime.

It's not a high-ankle sprain, so Jackson could make a quick recovery from the injury in time to play the Packers. He's missed practice several times this season due to illnesses and still played in the game. Harbaugh said Monday that "the plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there."

Harbaugh definitively said the Ravens will not rest Jackson if he is healthy enough to play. There has been some chatter about that this week with a huge game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, who sit one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings.