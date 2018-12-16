Lamar Jackson Overcomes Tough Start to Make Key Plays in Victory

Jackson is just 21 years old, yet since rookie camp. he has shown that mistakes rarely shake his confidence. This was Jackson's first start since being officially named the starter by Head Coach John Harbaugh, the first time in Joe Flacco's 11-year career that the dressed as the backup quarterback. But the magnitude of what Jackson is doing, taking over as the rookie starter for a team trying to make a playoff push, doesn't seem too big for him. Even when he struggles, Jackson says his teammates know that he won't lose his poise.

Just before halftime, Jackson led the Ravens on a eight-play, 63-yard drive before halftime, leading to a field goal that put the Ravens ahead for good, 10-9.

"They know I'm always going to stay focused on the game," Jackson said. "It's all about winning. It's not about being selfish, getting mad, throwing temper tantrums. I want to win. There was a lot of time on the clock. We had to do what we had to do."

Jackson completed three straight passes during that drive, two to Snead and one to tight end Mark Andrews. Ravens safety Eric Weddle says sequences like that two-minute drill prove that Jackson is developing as a quarterback.

"Lamar is getting better and better each week," Weddle said. "He's fun to watch. He's fun to be around. We just know, as a defense, we just need to continue playing at a high level to give our offense more opportunities."

The Ravens have a huge game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers (11-3), a difficult road assignment that will test Jackson again. But Harbaugh has seen for months how Jackson responds to adversity, and Sunday was another positive step.