Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Jackson has clearly put a lot of focus into his offseason workouts, as he added 12-15 pounds of muscle mass and is throwing the ball better than ever before with improved mechanics and overall strength.

He has his sights set on a Super Bowl, but the 2019 MVP believes he's done enough already to earn an extension. Joe Flacco bet on himself in 2011, turning down a contract extension before winning it all the following year and signing a record-setting deal.

"I still want my Super Bowl, but I think I'm worthy [of] it," Jackson said of an extension.

The longer quarterbacks have waited, the more contracts have escalated. However, signing earlier comes with guaranteed money and a large signing bonus. Some pundits have cautioned that Jackson shouldn't take the field without a deal done.

"I don't buy into at all," Jackson said. "I play football. That's what I'm here for."

There's also been talk about the impact that Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract will have on other deals. Jackson said it has no effect on him.

"Nothing at all," Jackson said. "I'm a man of my own. I don't worry about what those guys get."