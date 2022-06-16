Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Jun 16, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson practices during Ravens minicamp.

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a source of endless conversation and consternation all offseason. For the first time since last season ended, Jackson was the one providing answers.

Speaking Thursday at the conclusion of the Ravens' three-day minicamp, Jackson said on multiple occasions that he and the Ravens are "having conversations" about an extension. Those conversations restarted during minicamp.

"It's a conversation. We're just keeping it private," Jackson said.

Jackson didn't say whether the conversation is just between him and General Manager Eric DeCosta. It has been widely reported that Jackson does not have an agent, but it's unknown who (if anyone) he is working with to hammer out a deal.

DeCosta has said the Ravens were "working at Lamar's pace" on negotiations, indicating that they were waiting on him to engage in talks. Jackson said Thursday that he didn't do so previously because "I was away and I just wanted to grind."

Jackson has clearly put a lot of focus into his offseason workouts, as he added 12-15 pounds of muscle mass and is throwing the ball better than ever before with improved mechanics and overall strength.

He has his sights set on a Super Bowl, but the 2019 MVP believes he's done enough already to earn an extension. Joe Flacco bet on himself in 2011, turning down a contract extension before winning it all the following year and signing a record-setting deal.

"I still want my Super Bowl, but I think I'm worthy [of] it," Jackson said of an extension.

The longer quarterbacks have waited, the more contracts have escalated. However, signing earlier comes with guaranteed money and a large signing bonus. Some pundits have cautioned that Jackson shouldn't take the field without a deal done.

"I don't buy into at all," Jackson said. "I play football. That's what I'm here for."

There's also been talk about the impact that Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract will have on other deals. Jackson said it has no effect on him.

"Nothing at all," Jackson said. "I'm a man of my own. I don't worry about what those guys get."

While Jackson kept the details of his contract talks close to the vest, he made one thing clear. When asked whether he expects to play in Baltimore the rest of his career, Jackson said, "I expect so. Yes I do."

