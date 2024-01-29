Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Reacts to Brutal Loss to Chiefs

Harbaugh said the Chiefs didn't do anything particularly out of the norm. They blitzed Jackson at a 50% clip and got pressure consistently in the first half – once resulting in a sack/strip recovered bytheKansas City in Baltimore territory.

"We [saw] on film [they] blitz here and there, but 50 percent, that's different," Jackson said. "We [weren't] expecting that, but sometimes ... They have lanes. We got intermediate routes, and they jump in. [I] can't just throw the ball and try to make them tip the passes, so I'm trying to make something happen, but they did a great job."

The Chiefs held Jackson to just 67 yards passing in the first half. He finished 20-of-37 for 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He had 54 rushing yards on eight carries.

"The whole game planand the whole focus is on [Jackson] and stopping him first," Chiefs linebacker Dru Tranquill said. "He had a couple big plays, and he is going to have a couple of plays. He's a great player and an MVP-caliber player. I thought blow after blow, 15 rounds, heavyweight fight – I thought we got the best of them tonight."

Meanwhile, in the battle of MVP quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes completed his first 11 passes of the game to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. While the Ravens defense rebounded, the 14 points were enough. Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't turn the ball over and he iced the game with a long completion on third down late in the third quarter.