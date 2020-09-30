Lamar Jackson's Answer to Pulling Off Comebacks

Lamar Jackson hasn't needed to mount many comebacks during his young NFL career, which features 21 wins to just six losses. That's a very good thing for the Ravens and speaks to his overall dominance.

But Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was another case of Jackson and the Ravens not being able to mount a comeback when falling behind.

Jackson is now 0-5 as a starter when the Ravens have trailed by double digits at any point in a game and 0-4 when down by at least 10 at halftime. Baltimore mounted a comeback against the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," pulling to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't finish it off.

"We try to avoid that as much as we can – a. Then b. – we have to figure out how to win those games," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.