Lamar Jackson's Cleats Are the Buzz in Cleveland

Dec 14, 2020 at 10:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121420-NEWS-Lamar-Jackson-Cleats
NFL LCC
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pretty much the only thing that slowed Lamar Jackson down in Cleveland was the turf.

Jackson slipped six times during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium, including three times that led to sacks. He was visibly frustrated on the sideline after one that caused a big loss.

Social media was practically begging Jackson to change his cleats.

Jackson did seem to get better footing near the end of the first half on a 17-yard touchdown run. Even Head Coach John Harbaugh told ESPN's Lisa Salters at halftime that Jackson's cleats were a problem.

Sure enough, Jackson came out of the locker room with new white cleats.

He promptly took off for a 44-yard run in which he weaved and darted through and around Browns defenders.

Jackson set the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback on Monday Night Football when he was only in the third quarter.

