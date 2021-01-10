Lamar Jackson's Long Touchdown Run Shows His Unique Comeback Ability

"That was a big-time run," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "The way he puts his foot in the ground and goes, it's like no other. That boosted the whole team and we rallied behind him."

Jackson has been criticized throughout his career for not being able to overcome early deficits because he's not a traditional drop-back passer. But with Jackson's unique talent, he showed that he can quickly score through the air or on the ground.

"I think it had a big effect; it just got us back in the game," Harbaugh said. "We needed points at that point. It got us back in the game. Psychologically, I really don't know, but it made me feel a lot better – I can tell you that."