Lamar Jackson's Long Touchdown Run Shows His Unique Comeback Ability

Lamar Jackson can turn a game around in the blink of an eye. And in the process, he showed how he can bring his team back from behind.
Jackson burned the Titans defense with a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying the game at 10-10 after Tennessee jumped out to an early 10-point lead.
"That's one of the best runs I've ever seen," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's the best run I've ever seen by a quarterback. I think it's even greater than the Cincinnati run he had a year or two ago."
It was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in playoff history. Only San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 56-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 Divisional Round was longer. Jackson reached 20.52 miles per hour on the run and his 71.2 yards of distance from snap to pylon was the most yards he's ever traveled as a runner in his NFL career.
"That was a big-time run," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "The way he puts his foot in the ground and goes, it's like no other. That boosted the whole team and we rallied behind him."
Jackson has been criticized throughout his career for not being able to overcome early deficits because he's not a traditional drop-back passer. But with Jackson's unique talent, he showed that he can quickly score through the air or on the ground.
"I think it had a big effect; it just got us back in the game," Harbaugh said. "We needed points at that point. It got us back in the game. Psychologically, I really don't know, but it made me feel a lot better – I can tell you that."
