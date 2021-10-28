Lamar Jackson's Made Great Strides, But the Work Doesn't Stop

Jackson also has to be careful not to try to do too much. With running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the shelf, as well as All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley done for the year and other injuries along the offensive line, Jackson is carrying the offensive load. No player in the league has accounted for a higher percentage of his team's yards.

But Jackson has already thrown five interceptions, which is more than half of the career-high nine he posted last year. Part of that is because he's throwing the ball more with 32 attempts per game this season versus 25 per game last year, but any unforced errors bother him.

Jackson has also been sacked 21 times so far this season, tied for the second-most in the league. He's often tried to buy more time and make a play happen with his legs, but that has sometimes gotten him in trouble.

"That has to do with him always wanting to make a play, which is a great thing, right?" Urban said. "You'd rather coach him down than coach him up. You'd rather say, 'Hey, listen, just take what they give you,' instead of, 'Go try to do it.' So, that's a good fault to have. He's maturing in that way."

Jackson is off to another MVP-caliber start this season, but he's coming off the most lopsided loss of his NFL career and one of his personally tougher games of the year. Immediately after Sunday's game, Jackson said he was still too mad about the loss to think about how he planned to spend his bye.