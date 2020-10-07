Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on His First Matchup With Joe Burrow

Lamar Jackson is 28 days younger than Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow but in a whole different world when it comes to experience.

At 23 years old, Jackson has already won the NFL's MVP award, piled up numerous league records and stacked 22 wins.

Last Sunday against Jacksonville, Burrow got his first NFL win and league record, becoming the first rookie to throw for 300-plus yards in three straight games. He's not at Jackson's level yet, but he's off to a strong start.

"That's pretty remarkable, to say the least," Harbaugh said of Burrow's record. "He looks good. Obviously, he did it in college, he was the top pick in the draft. There are high expectations and he's fulfilling them."