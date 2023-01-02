Lamar Jackson's Status Still Unknown Heading Into Regular-Season Finale

The Ravens still do not know whether Lamar Jackson will be ready to play in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, which could be for the AFC North title.

Jackson has missed four straight games after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Broncos and has been replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Asked if he expects Jackson to practice this week, Harbaugh said, "I don't know. I don't have an expectation until I hear more today."

Harbaugh was asked whether the Ravens are getting close to the point where Jackson might not have enough ramp-up time for their Wild-Card playoff opener in less than two weeks.

"I just can't think about that," Harbaugh said. "I'm just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar and we'll prepare. The offense is not going to change dramatically between Lamar and Tyler."

Asked if Jackson's status for the playoffs would be jeopardized if he doesn't practice this week, Harbaugh said, "I wouldn't make any commitment along those lines."

The Ravens would love to have Jackson back on the field if they're playing for the division title this weekend. If the Bengals have already locked up the crown by then, the Ravens would still at least like to see Jackson take the practice field this week, even if he doesn't play.

Harbaugh said it's too early to talk about the potential for resting players if the regular-season finale has less meaning. It wouldn't have zero meaning, he pointed out, because the Ravens are still playing for seeding. The No. 5 seed, which would require a Chargers loss in Week 18, would be preferable.