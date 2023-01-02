Lamar Jackson's Status Still Unknown Heading Into Regular-Season Finale

The Ravens still do not know whether Lamar Jackson will be ready to play in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, which could be for the AFC North title.
Jackson has missed four straight games after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4 against the Broncos and has been replaced by Tyler Huntley.
Asked if he expects Jackson to practice this week, Harbaugh said, "I don't know. I don't have an expectation until I hear more today."
Harbaugh was asked whether the Ravens are getting close to the point where Jackson might not have enough ramp-up time for their Wild-Card playoff opener in less than two weeks.
"I just can't think about that," Harbaugh said. "I'm just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar and we'll prepare. The offense is not going to change dramatically between Lamar and Tyler."
Asked if Jackson's status for the playoffs would be jeopardized if he doesn't practice this week, Harbaugh said, "I wouldn't make any commitment along those lines."
The Ravens would love to have Jackson back on the field if they're playing for the division title this weekend. If the Bengals have already locked up the crown by then, the Ravens would still at least like to see Jackson take the practice field this week, even if he doesn't play.
Harbaugh said it's too early to talk about the potential for resting players if the regular-season finale has less meaning. It wouldn't have zero meaning, he pointed out, because the Ravens are still playing for seeding. The No. 5 seed, which would require a Chargers loss in Week 18, would be preferable.
"We're going to take the gameplan and prepare for Cincinnati – prepare for their defense and what they do," Harbaugh said. "Whichever quarterback plays, that's the quarterback that's going to play, and we'll expect them to play great football. So, as a coach, that's really what you do."
Morgan Moses Didn't Suffer a Major Biceps Injury; Calais Campbell and Marcus Peters Nearing Return
Right tackle Morgan Moses exited Sunday's loss early after suffering a biceps injury, but Harbaugh said it's not a major injury.
"It doesn't look like any serious injuries. We got out of the game without anything serious to anybody, including Morgan," Harbaugh said.
Moses had been the Ravens' highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus the previous two games. He's been an instrumental part of their rushing success as a mobile and physical blocker.
Moses has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2014.
Harbaugh also said defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) "both have a chance" to return this week against the Bengals. Campbell went through a full pregame workout with Ravens medical staff and Peters was a highly-engaged spectator on the sideline the entire game.
Harbaugh 'Wasn't Happy' About Gus Edwards' Snap Count
Gus Edwards got just nine snaps against the Steelers after rumbling for 99 yards the week before against Atlanta.
Edwards had three carries for two yards, compared to 26 snaps and 17 carries for J.K. Dobbins, who posted 93 rushing yards.
"I wasn't happy about that, in all honesty," Harbaugh said. "Gus should have played more – there's no doubt about it. That was something that … We should have had him out there more, and [there's] really no excuse for that."
Film Review Wasn't Forgiving for Run Defense
The Ravens' stalwart run defense, which entered the game giving up just 87.5 yards per game, was cracked by the Steelers for 198 yards.
After reviewing the film, Harbaugh's disappointment from Sunday night wasn't eased.
"I'll tell the guys, 'I was disappointed in it'. The guys were too. That was not what we expected; we're better than that – there's no question about it," Harbaugh said.
"It wasn't any one thing. It was just not being quite up to standard across the board probably. Guys were fighting, and there was effort. I give them credit – [the Steelers] blocked and ran hard. It's a good team, now, and we respect them. They were better than us in terms of the fundamentals of running the ball and run defense, is really the bottom line."