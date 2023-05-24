Lamar Jackson Takes the Field at OTAs 

May 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

jackson052423
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field.

The Ravens' franchise quarterback joined teammates for Wednesday's OTA practice. While attendance is voluntary during the first three weeks of OTAs, Jackson's presence is a positive for the Ravens as they continue building their offensive scheme under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

After signing a five-year, $260 million contract extension, Jackson said he had been communicating with Monken and was eager to work in the new system.

"Actually, coach Todd Monken reached out to me," Jackson said. "We spoke a couple times, and I heard from the guys that the offense is looking pretty smooth. I just got my iPad a couple days ago, and from what I've seen, it looks different. I'm liking it so far."

The Ravens are the only NFL team with at least 500 rushing attempts in each of the past four seasons, but they are expected to attack more aggressively through the air in 2023 after signing wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round. Jackson quipped that he wants to "throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have." Now he'll have a chance to start building chemistry with those new weapons.

Monken said last week that Jackson had plenty of time to find his comfort level in the new offense, with the regular season still four months away. However, OTAs will also give Jackson valuable reps with teammates after suffering a knee injury in Week 13 that forced him to miss the final six games of the 2022 season, including the playoffs.

"I know Lamar is working hard," Monken said. "I know the guys that aren't here are working hard; they're pros. When they're here, they're here. We look forward to getting them here and getting up to speed to what we're doing offensively. I think that's probably the biggest challenge, but it's football. When they get here, they get here, and we'll get them up to speed."

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Which Will Be Better in 2023, Ravens Offense or Defense?

Could there be no 1,000-yard receiver on the team in 2023? Any chance of still landing DeAndre Hopkins? Will the offense or defense be better this season?

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 5/24: Two Lingering Questions That Could Have a Major Impact on Ravens' Season

One reason why the Ravens will make the playoffs. The AFC North is ranked as the strongest division in the NFL. Takeaways from the Ravens' projected starting lineup.

news

Late for Work 5/23: Lamar Jackson Reportedly Expected to Attend OTAs This Week

DeAndre Hopkins says it would be an honor to play with Jackson one day. Chris Simms says the Ravens are 'damn close' to being a threat to dethrone the Chiefs. The Ravens are ranked among the top 10 most complete teams.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Back on the Field at OTAs

Taking another positive step in his recovery from foot surgery, wide receiver Rashod Bateman has joined the Ravens for OTAs.

news

Ravens-Eagles Preseason Game Date Has Changed

The Ravens and Eagles will kick off the 2023 preseason on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.

news

Late for Work 5/22: Ravens Given Middle-of-the-Pack Offseason Grade

Temper expectations of a dominating fantasy football season from rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. CBS Sports' Will Brinson sees Ravens competing, but losing, the AFC North crown. Morgan Moses called Ravens' 'best-kept secret.'

news

Around the AFC North: Keeping His Top Weapons Is 'Focal Point' of Joe Burrow Negotiations

Ben Roethlisberger admits he initially didn't root for Kenny Pickett to have success. Rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be busy at OTAs.

news

Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Clinics With Pilot League Coming

Ravens players, including Marlon Humphrey, Tyus Bowser and rookies, ran drills for the Girls Flag Football clinics.

news

Cover Story: For Zay Flowers, It's Always About Family

Growing up with nine brothers and four sisters, Zay Flowers has reached the NFL buoyed by the strength of a closeknit family.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising