Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Activated From COVID-19 List

The Ravens' MVP quarterback and three teammates – fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike – were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.

Jackson is participating in Sunday's full team practice and will have a walk-through Monday. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson has been "fully engaged" in the team's virtual meetings this week and watches film of practices.

"So, he's really lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."

Jackson was forced to sit out Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, the first game he has sat out in his three-year career. According to teammates, missing the huge rivalry game weighed heavy on the ultra-competitive quarterback. The Ravens have lost three straight and probably need to win at least four of their final five games to make the playoffs.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that whether players coming off the list could play or not would be a "medical decision" made by the team staff. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said Jackson was "feeling well."

The return of Ricard is huge for the offense as well, especially as Baltimore looks to get its ground game in gear over the final December stretch and make a playoff run. Ricard often spearheads Baltimore's rushing blocking and is a physical tone-setter.

Madubuike's activation would help provide more depth along a defensive line that is getting more pieces back this week. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell have returned to the field to pair with Derek Wolfe. Madubuike would help pick up snaps behind the veteran starters.