Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Activated From COVID-19 List

Dec 07, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120620-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is back on the field and reportedly expected to play Tuesday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens' MVP quarterback and three teammates – fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike – were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.

Jackson is participating in Sunday's full team practice and will have a walk-through Monday. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson has been "fully engaged" in the team's virtual meetings this week and watches film of practices.

"So, he's really lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."

Jackson was forced to sit out Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, the first game he has sat out in his three-year career. According to teammates, missing the huge rivalry game weighed heavy on the ultra-competitive quarterback. The Ravens have lost three straight and probably need to win at least four of their final five games to make the playoffs.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that whether players coming off the list could play or not would be a "medical decision" made by the team staff. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said Jackson was "feeling well."

The return of Ricard is huge for the offense as well, especially as Baltimore looks to get its ground game in gear over the final December stretch and make a playoff run. Ricard often spearheads Baltimore's rushing blocking and is a physical tone-setter.

Madubuike's activation would help provide more depth along a defensive line that is getting more pieces back this week. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell have returned to the field to pair with Derek Wolfe. Madubuike would help pick up snaps behind the veteran starters.

Long snapper Nick Moore filled in for Cox without a hitch, but the Ravens' "Wolfpack" always wants the consistency that Cox helps deliver.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield, Browns on Fire With Ravens Up Next

The Steelers need one sack Monday night to tie an NFL record. Losing games and losing tempers, a long season is getting longer for the Bengals.
news

Ravens' Path to the Playoffs Got More Difficult This Weekend

Four teams ahead of the Ravens in the wild-card chase all won Sunday, meaning Baltimore may have to run the table the rest of the way.
news

Late for Work 12/7: Did Washington Provide Blueprint for How to Attack Cowboys?

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale deserves to be among leading head coaching candidates. Three Ravens who have raised their stock.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens' Offensive Line Be Solidified?

Could the his touchdown in Pittsburgh be a turning point for 'Hollywood' Brown? Will the Ravens add a defensive lineman? Is Patrick Queen a legit DROY candidate?
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 13

Baltimore needs the other wild-card contenders to lose Sunday and there should be some entertaining games.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Williams, Chuck Clark and Jaylon Ferguson are among nine Ravens who are questionable. Tramon Williams and Broderick Washington are doubtful.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Fully Engaged in Game Plan Virtually

Absence of Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle has forced major adjustments at tight end. Andy Dalton is a familiar face in a new uniform. Ravens cornerback depth has been coming through.
news

Dez Bryant Is Excited to Take on the Cowboys – With No Hard Feelings

A Texas kid, wide receiver Dez Bryant had eight shining seasons in Dallas before being released. His daughter convinced him to make a comeback and now he'll take on his former team.
news

Statement From Ravens President Dick Cass About Team's COVID-19 Outbreak

Ravens President Dick Cass talks about the team's adherence to the NFL's protocol, what went wrong, and how the team will move forward.
news

Ravens Activate Three More Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram II and Jihad Ward have been activated after missing Week 12 in Pittsburgh.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Tuesday Night Football game will be broadcast to a nationwide audience on FOX.

