Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Voted NBA Players' Favorite Athlete

Ravens Are No. 1 Again in Rankings of the Past Five Drafts

The Ravens' tradition of draft excellence continues to be recognized in the leadup to this year's draft.

As noted in Late for Work last week, the Ravens' 2018 draft class was ranked the best of the millennium by The 33rd Team. The latest accolade has the Ravens ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year in The New York Post’s analysis of the past five years of the draft.

"I thought they might slide this year because the Lamar Jackson draft came off the books. But GM Eric DeCosta continues to draft extremely well," The New York Post's Brian Costello wrote. "Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum all look like star players and Zay Flowers showed a lot of potential as a rookie last year."

Hamilton, the 14th-overall selection in 2022 and an All-Pro safety in 2023, was named the Ravens' best pick of the past five years.

Costello noted that "the rankings are based upon how many games the draft pick has played, Pro Bowl appearances, first-team All-Pro selections and awards like MVP and Rookie of the Year. We also factored in how much the team has won during the five years because players on losing teams tend to have an easier path to playing time."

ESPN Draft Day Predictor Has WR Adonai Mitchell Among Ravens' Most Likely Picks at No. 30

There have been about 30 players mocked to the Ravens in the first round by various pundits, but which prospects are most likely to be selected by Baltimore when it's on the clock at No. 30?

ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor ranked the 10 most likely first-round picks for the Ravens. The rankings were "based on prospect grades from Scouts Inc., expert mock drafts, team needs, and a few other factors. The Predictor considers these factors in proportion to how accurate they have been in the past."

Here's a look at the top three, with comments from Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby:

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

"Mitchell would give Baltimore another smooth, polished receiver on the outside, bolstering an already stout passing game."

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

"The Alabama to Baltimore pipeline is real, and McKinstry could develop over time while returning from foot surgery. Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are already quality starters."

Robinson

"Robinson had 9.5 sacks over his final two college seasons, and his 18% pressure rate last season ranked sixth in the FBS."

A Top RT Prospect Falls to Ravens in First Round of PFF's Mock Draft

PFF conducted a seven-round mock draft with McGuinness making the Ravens' picks. Here's a look at his first three selections:

Round 1 (No. 30 overall): Alabama OT JC Latham

"After trading away Morgan Moses, the Ravens seeing one of the top right tackle prospects in the draft fall to them would be an ideal scenario. Latham earned PFF pass- and run-blocking grades of 81.7 and 79.6, respectively, and would be a plug-and-play starter on the right side."

Round 2 (No. 62): Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

"After a failed attempt to move up to grab wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the Ravens stick at Pick No. 62 and land another good value against the PFF big board. Isaac is not the biggest edge defender around, but he flashed enough in college and racked up 33 total pressures, including nine sacks, from 208 pass-rushing snaps."

Round 3 (No. 93): Florida State WR Johnny Wilson

"Wilson is a huge target at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds. He's an explosive athlete, and his timed 40-yard speed of 4.52 was good enough for a player of his size. While dropping 12.8% of his college targets is a concern, along with being a size outlier, he is a solid value based on the remaining prospects."

Quick Hits

● The Ravens are No. 3 in PFF’s pre-draft power rankings.