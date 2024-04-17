Late for Work: 2018 Ravens Draft Class Ranked Best of the Millennium

2018 Ravens Ranked As Best Draft Class of the Millennium

The Ravens' reputation as masters of the draft is well earned, whether it was Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome making the picks or his successor as general manager, Eric DeCosta.

Newsome set the tone in 1996 by selecting Hall of Famers Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis with the franchise's first two picks, and he went out with a bang in his final draft in 2018.

The latter is ranked as the best draft class of the millennium by The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher.

"It's not hyperbole to say that the Baltimore Ravens' 2018 draft dramatically changed the franchise's direction," Mosher wrote. "In the three years prior to 2018, the Ravens had a record of 22-26 and missed the playoffs all three times. … But the 2018 draft changed everything. They found their franchise quarterback at pick No. 32, and Lamar Jackson has since won two NFL MVPs, leading the Ravens to a record of 58-19 in 77 starts.

"That pick alone warrants consideration on this list. However, the additions of [offensive tackle] Orlando Brown Jr., [tight end] Mark Andrews, [safety] DeShon Elliott and [center] Bradley Bozeman make this class one of the best in recent memory."

Third-rounders Brown and Andrews have seven Pro Bowl appearances between them, while sixth-rounders Elliott and Bozeman have been solid starters throughout their careers.

Fourth-round defensive back Anthony Averett started 21 games in four seasons with the Ravens. Fourth-round inside linebacker Kenny Young was traded in 2019 to the Los Angeles Rams for safety Marcus Peters, who was named an All-Pro that year and had three productive seasons in Baltimore.

Seventh-round defensive lineman Zach Sieler has been a starter for the Miami Dolphins the past five seasons and recorded a career-high 10 sacks in 2023.