SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Shows Off His Skills in Germany

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:06 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

QB Lamar Jackson in Germany.
When the Ravens spent a week in England last season for their London game, Lamar Jackson's international superstardom was on full display.

That week the team practiced at Tottenham, but now Jackson can add taking the pitch at another iconic facility to his resume. This week, in collaboration with the NFL's efforts in Germany, Jackson traveled back across the pond for an autograph session in Munich. While in town, he took the pitch at FC Bayern's facilities and put some points on the board.

Jackson also spent time with Bayern's Alphonso Davies and took part in a flag football clinic for local athletes.

Jackson's presence in Germany sparked curiosity from linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who wondered whether it was a sign that the Ravens could be playing there in 2024.

Nope, not on the schedule this year, KVN. But maybe in the future? Fingers crossed.

The quarterback isn't the only Raven helping expand the game globally this offseason. Odafe Oweh also hosted a clinic in Nigeria this offseason, where his parents are from.

