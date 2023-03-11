50 Words Or Less: What Needs to Happen Next With Lamar Jackson

The legal tampering window opens Monday and free agency kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. With the new league year looming, it has been a busy week in Baltimore and around the league with the franchise tag deadline, salary-cap clearing and more.

Here are my thoughts on what transpired this week and what lies ahead, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens want Jackson to be in Baltimore for a long time. The hope is the non-exclusive franchise tag moves the two sides closer to a resolution. There needs to be interest from other teams to indicate league value, but nobody willing to make an offer the Ravens can't match.