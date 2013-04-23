Lardarius Webb: I'm Working My Butt Off

Apr 23, 2013 at 06:46 AM
Left: UCF S Richie Grant; Right: TCU S Trevon Moehrig
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

23_WebbReturn_news.jpg


Lardarius Webb got his first taste of the Super Bowl last season.

The cornerback watched the from the sidelines as the Ravens won the Lombardi Trophy, and working toward his own Super Bowl opportunity is driving him back from a torn ACL.

"It feels good to be a Super Bowl champion, but I want to play in it," Webb said. "That's my motivation to this day. I want to play in a Super Bowl."

The hope is for Webb to be at full strength for when the Ravens open the regular season Sept. 5 against the Denver Broncos, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said during last week's pre-draft press conference that Webb looks like "he should be ready to roll by training camp."

Webb didn't want to give a timetable for his return when he talked with reporters Tuesday, and simply emphasized that he's patiently working his way back.


"I'm just working my butt off, and when the time comes, No. 21 will be back," Webb said. "We're just taking our time."

Webb went down this year in the Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

This is the second ACL tear that he has dealt with in the past three seasons, but the injuries occurred on different knees. Having the experience from the first process has given him familiarity with the recovery process, and an understanding of how his body will react to the rehab.

"It did [help], just from a confidence level, knowing what I'm going to have to go through," Webb said. "It made it very easy. All I can do is just come here and work every day, and that's what I'm going to do."

Webb made a full recovery from the first ACL surgery, and became one of the top cornerbacks in the game. The Ravens gave him a six-year contract reportedly worth $50 million before last season, and he developed into one of the emerging leaders on the defense.

The Ravens expect him to make a similar recovery this time around, and will count on him with future Hall of Famer Ed Reed now gone.

"That's why I'm here now. I'm here working out with the guys, just interacting with them, learning the new guys," Webb said about taking on a leadership role during the offseason.

"Ed taught us a lot of things, on and off the field, being a leader and just watching him to see how he lives his everyday life. We paid attention while he was here, so we'll continue doing what he taught us."

Webb was close with Reed during his time in Baltimore, and leaned heavily on the veteran safety for guidance. 

"[Ed] took all of us up under his wing," Webb said. "You just might think he took me because he was my favorite player, so everything I did was trying to emulate him, trying to be like Ed Reed. He's gone now, and I wish him the best."

In addition to losing Reed, the Ravens also have to replace safety Bernard Pollard and cornerback Cary Williams, who were both starters in the secondary for the last two years.

Their departures leave Webb as the clear leader of the group, and he has high expectations for them this season.

"We're going to continue being the Ravens defense," Webb said. "We're trying to make it to the playoffs again and get this run started."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sammy Watkins Officially Signs One-Year Contract

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has passed his physical and signed his contract.
news

Six Reasons to Love the Ravens-Rams 17th Game

Two of the NFL's most talented teams will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. Here's what to expect.
news

Late for Work 4/2: Why Haven't the Ravens Signed a Pass Rusher Yet?

Don't overlook the importance of re-signing inside linebacker L.J. Fort. Should the Ravens draft Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield in the first round? The Ravens have connections to the men's basketball Final Four.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Ravens Bring Back L.J. Fort on a One-Year Deal

The veteran inside linebacker was let go in mid-March but is returning to the Ravens.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay's 'No-Brainer' Wide Receiver Pick

Mock drafts still have a wide receiver or edge rusher for the Ravens in the first round, but ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper agree on the same wideout. 
news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Late for Work 4/1: Nate Burleson: Sammy Watkins Will Thrive for Ravens

The Ravens got one of the best bargains of the offseason by re-signing Tyus Bowser. Could J.K. Dobbins become the NFL's best running back in 2021? Former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard is attempting a comeback. Don't bet against Justin Tucker when it comes to consistency.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan at Center? 

Which free-agent pass rusher is the best fit? What are realistic expectations for J.K. Dobbins in his second season? 
news

Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Linked to Antonio Brown Again  

AFC North ranks among the top divisions. Excitement for the extra home game against the Rams. More draft buzz around Terrace Marshall Jr. to Baltimore. 
news

Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season

The NFL announced it will play a 17-game regular season in 2021, meaning a home game against the Los Angeles Rams will be added to Baltimore's schedule.
news

Eisenberg: Offensive Upgrade in Progress

The Ravens set out to address several issues this offseason. They've done just that, with more moves to come.
Advertising