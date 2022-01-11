Late for Work 1/11: Should Ravens 'Run It Back' in 2022 or Are Major Changes Needed?

Should Ravens 'Run It Back' in 2022 or Are Major Changes Needed?

The past three years, the Ravens' main question heading into the offseason was what the franchise needed to do to advance further in the playoffs.

This offseason, which arrived sooner than anticipated, the Ravens have to determine what changes need to be made after ending the season on a six-game losing streak and finishing in last place in the AFC North.

Any discussion of the 2021 Ravens has to start with the staggering number of injuries to key players that began before the season even started and continued throughout the year. Obviously, injuries played a significant role in the Ravens (8-9) finishing with a losing record for just the second time in the past 14 seasons.

The question is: How much weight should the Ravens' brass give to the injuries when assessing the team's performance this season?

"Do [Owner Steve] Bisciotti and [General Manager Eric] DeCosta decide to not make any major changes and run it back, believing that better health was the only thing holding back the 2021 team?" The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Or do the team's top decision-makers conclude that the team's issues go well beyond the injuries and an organizational makeover is needed?

"There will undoubtedly be changes this offseason for the Ravens, but the depth of them will likely depend on how the team's brain trust views the impact of injuries in 2021."

PressBox's Glenn Clark believes strongly that significant changes do not need to be made.

"It's just not that hard to figure out what happened. They lost half of their football team, most importantly their quarterback," Clark wrote. "They attempted to win football games with the Detroit Lions' roster (except weaker in a few areas). They fought valiantly. They had more chances than could have been reasonably fathomed. But it wasn't meant to be. We don't have to keep trying so hard to find an answer. THAT'S IT."

That said, the Ravens do have questions on both sides of the ball that go beyond the injuries.