Late for Work 1/22: Kurt Warner Says Greg Roman's System Is Best Fit for Lamar Jackson

Kurt Warner Says Greg Roman's System Is Best Fit for Lamar Jackson

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner has been critical of the Ravens' passing scheme, but the Hall of Fame quarterback said Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system is still the best fit for Lamar Jackson.

"I can't believe that there's another system that overall is going to be better for him at this point in his career," Warner said on Glenn Clark Radio. "You'd love to see if he is able to do more in the passing game. You'd love to see the evolution of this offense to allow him to do more or have some pieces that you can put out there and play a little different way when need be if he's at that stage. But it's just hard for me to say because we haven't really seen him in that type of system, obviously, at this level."

As Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh accurately pointed out during his season-ending press conference this week, the Ravens have had a lot of success with Roman's run-oriented offense the past two seasons. No team has scored more points during that span, and the Ravens' 25 wins trail only the Chiefs (26) and Packers (26).

Harbaugh also noted that while the Ravens were last in the league in passing yards this season, they were in the middle of the pack in passing efficiency. In Jackson's 2019 MVP season, he led the league in touchdown passes in addition to setting the single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

However, the offense overall has not been nearly as productive in the postseason. In three playoff games the past two seasons, the Ravens have scored 35 total points.

"The bottom line is, most teams when you get to the playoffs, you're going to have to win a game away from your strength," Warner said. "That's going to be the question. Can they win a game away from their strength?"