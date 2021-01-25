Late for Work 1/25: Ravens Pass Rushers Rank Among Top Impending Free Agents

Ravens Pass Rushers Rank Among Top Free Agents

Last week we detailed the decisions the Ravens will have to make on a number of their impending free agents, but how do pundits outside of Baltimore view them?

When it comes to the pass rushers, very highly.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert ranked the top 50 free agents for 2021. Yannick Ngakoue was No. 6 on the list and Matthew Judon landed at No. 34.

"The Ravens have to decide which free-agent outside linebacker to invest in," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Judon is the more all-around linebacker, and Ngakoue is considered the better pure rusher. Baltimore has tried to get an extension with Judon, but he has been seeking a contract worth $20 million per season, according to a source. The Ravens could put the franchise tag on Ngakoue, but … [he] played just 20 snaps in Baltimore's playoff loss, which suggests he might not be in the team's long-term plans."

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo ranked Ngakoue fourth and Judon ninth among his top edge defenders heading into free agency. The Bucs' Shaquil Barrett, Bengals' Carl Lawson and Titans' Jadeveon Clowney are in the top three.

The Ravens have said they would like to have Ngakoue and Judon back, but could the price tags be too high?

Spotrac projects Ngakoue and Judon's market value between $15-15.5 million annually. As of now, Baltimore is projected to have just over $10 million in cap space heading into free agency. The lower COVID-19 salary cap will impact players' earning potential across the league, however.

The Ravens aren't strangers to losing pass rushers in free agency, but losing Ngakoue and Judon would account for a significant portion of the pass rush production last season and be especially tough with Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee also slated to hit free agency.