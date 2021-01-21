Late for Work 1/21: Analyzing the Ravens' Top Pending Free Agents

"Can't" and "didn't" are two different things. Baldinger said the Ravens landing a No. 1 wide receiver in free agency such as Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin or Kenny Golladay won't necessarily change anything.

"If you put Stefon Diggs in that offense, Stefon Diggs isn't getting 1,500 yards in catches. He's not leading the league in receptions, as great as he is," Baldinger said. "Until they start opening the offense up in different ways, where receivers can actually run routes, beat man coverage, all those kinds of things, there's got to be a better balance in how you throw the football right now, and it can't just be, 'third-and-8, all right, let's throw it.'"

The Ravens have had a lot of success with their run-oriented offense the past three seasons, as Jackson is 30-7 in the regular season as a starter. They led the league in scoring last season and were No. 7 this season. In the postseason, however, they're 1-3 and have scored a total of 32 points in the three losses.

"They're going to get to the playoffs almost every year right now the way the roster is built, the depth that they have, the way that they restock. But can they move in the playoffs?" Baldinger said. "Because this is three years in a row where they've been bounced like this, and it's the same problem three years in a row."

NFL Network's Nick Shook shared a similar outlook, writing that for the Ravens' offense "something needs to change, it seems, but the answer isn't as clear."

"Baltimore can win a ton of games playing its current style, sure, but to take the next great step toward a title, the Ravens need some offensive depth," Shook wrote. "It's fair to wonder if there's more for the Ravens to discover offensively."

Baldinger said when the Ravens get comfortably ahead in regular-season games, they should work on their passing concepts rather than continuing to run the ball.

"[The Ravens should] say, 'We've got to find ways in these games during the season when we've got Cincinnati put away, that we've got to work on our passing game,'" Baldinger said. "To hell with running for 400 yards. Who cares. 'Let's work on our concepts in the passing game. Against blitzes, red zone, third downs. We've got to get better in that area of football, because if we don't we're not going to get past Kansas City and whoever's in front of us at this point.''"

Baldinger said he has no doubt about Jackson's commitment to keep improving.