Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue Would Both Be Welcomed Back, But Can Only One Stay?

The idea of having both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in the lineup next season sounds great to Head Coach John Harbaugh. But whether that happens remains to be seen.

Judon and Ngakoue are set to become unrestricted free agents, as are Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee. The four outside linebackers accounted for 14 sacks in 2020, led by team-leader Judon (six sacks), who earned Pro Bowl recognition for the second straight year.

Judon played under the franchise tag (reportedly at $16.8 million) this season after he and the Ravens could not agree on a long-term deal but found a compromise on the value of the tag. Placing the franchise tag on him again this offseason would be even more expensive.

Judon knows his future is uncertain again, but Harbaugh's feelings about Judon are clear.

"I want Matt Judon back, yes," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Whether that will be possible … Again, it's such an unpredictable year with the salary cap. What is anybody going to get paid? And who has cap money? Three teams have, really, any significant amount of cap money. So, we'll have to see about that.