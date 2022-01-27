Late for Work 1/27: Mike Macdonald Reportedly 'Targeted' for Defensive Coordinator, But Interview Process Isn't Done

Looking at Three Players Who Might Be Cap Casualties

Having to cut veteran players to create salary cap space is one of the unfortunate realities of the NFL.

The Ravens currently have just under $10 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, but that's before re-signing exclusive-rights and restricted free agents and accounting for the upcoming draft class.

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones identified several Ravens who might be cap casualties. Here's a look at three of them, which each player's pre-June 1 cap savings amount is in parentheses:

OT Alejandro Villanueva ($6 million)

"We'll never know whether the 33-year-old would have eventually settled in and played a solid right tackle after his poor Week 1 performance. Instead, [Ronnie] Stanley was done for the season after that overtime loss to Las Vegas, and Villanueva moved back to the blindside where Pro Football Focus graded him 54th out of 83 qualified offensive tackles. The Ravens have too many 'maybes' and 'ifs' at offensive tackle for comfort, but moving on from Villanueva seems like the best bet on this list when factoring in $6 million in savings and his underwhelming play in 2021."

CB Marcus Peters ($10 million)

"Knowing how much the defense missed his playmaking ability, leadership, and toughness this past season, a contract extension to lower his $10 million base salary would make some sense, but the Ravens must also acknowledge the 29-year-old is coming off a serious knee injury and didn't play as well in 2020 as he did in his first year with Baltimore, factors making one take pause about committing to Peters beyond 2022. Given the current state of their secondary, however, you'd expect the Ravens to keep the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback in the fold, but the status of his recovery is good reason to try to stand pat with his deal and look elsewhere to create some cap space."

CB Tavon Young ($5.845 million)