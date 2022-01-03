Late for Work 1/3: Ravens' Struggles to Finish Doomed the 2021 Season

Hensley's mention of the 91% chance to make the playoffs is valid, but The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec remembers what it took for the Ravens to even be in such a position.

"But you can't ignore how the Ravens even got to 8-3," Zrebiec wrote. "They won a game on a Tucker 66-yard-field goal and a fourth-and-19 conversion to Sammy Watkins. They needed a Huntley heave to Watkins to beat the Chicago Bears. They staged remarkable fourth-quarter comebacks to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. There was no way they were going to survive living dangerously all season."

And now, with the Ravens needing five games to swing all in their favor, many saw Sunday as a death knell for their playoff chances. The Baltimore Sun's.

"The Ravens (8-8) remain alive on paper, but their hopes of making the postseason likely died when they could not keep the Rams out of the end zone in the last minute," The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "Again, they came up short by an excruciatingly slim margin against a healthier, more talented opponent."

It's been a painful final stretch to the Ravens' season, and NBC Sports' Peter King shared some of that heartache after attending yesterday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.

"This really was a compelling game. The Ravens have been ravaged by injury and Covid unlike any team in the league. They're paying 89 players (about 15 above the league average), with about $77 million in 2021 cap money on IR. You could argue the five most important positions on the run-heavy Ravens are QB, RB, LT, CB and CB. The starters at every one of those spots in August—Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters—were hurt and not dressed Sunday," King wrote.