Late for Work 1/7: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Regular-Season Finale

Former Ravens Reflect on Iconic Hits on Roethlisberger

As mentioned above, the door was opened for Roethlisberger to become the Steelers' starting quarterback during a game against the Ravens in 2004.

Roethlisberger was called into action after cornerback Gary Baxter blitzed from the nickel position and hit Maddox on the right arm, forcing a fumble and knocking Maddox out of the game with a right elbow injury.

Knowing what he knows now, what would Baxter have said before the play that day?

"Let's not call that blitz," Baxter said jokingly on Glenn Clark Radio last month. "Steelers Nation was pissed at me. They were mad. I was like, 'Oh, my word, what's going on?' And so the next week, Ben Roethlisberger, he plays Miami. It was kind of a rainy, soggy game, so I made sure I paid attention to it and they won. I was like, 'OK, all right.' Then the next week they won, and the week after that they won. I was like, 'Oh, what have we created?'"

Roethlisberger won 14 starts in a row that season, including the playoffs, before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Roethlisberger, selected 11th overall by the Steelers in 2004, obviously would've become the Steelers' starter sooner or later, but thanks to Baxter, it was sooner.

"Ben owes me a steak dinner," Baxter said. "I'm still waiting on that steak dinner."

Despite the intense rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers, Baxter said he hopes Ravens fans will pay tribute to Roethlisberger Sunday.

"I think that we should give him a standing ovation just as one of the great players that played the game and gave us a lot of great [Ravens-Steelers] memories," Baxter said. " … But at the end of the day, we want the win. We want our fans to go absolutely crazy, but as he's walking off it'll be very classy and speak highly of our city, the organization, just everyone … a standing ovation as he walks out."