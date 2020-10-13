Late for Work 10/13: Ravens Secondary Continues to Be a Smash Hit

With the defense imposing its will on the Bengals all game, it would've been fitting if the unit had recorded a shutout. Trailing by 27 points with 32 seconds left, however, the Bengals decided to have Randy Bullock kick a 32-yard field goal.

It was the fifth time since the NFL merger in 1970 that a team kicked a field goal in the final minute to avoid a shutout, according to ESPN Stats & Info . It would have been the Ravens' first shutout since Oct. 14, 2018, when they beat the Tennessee Titans, 21-0.

"You always want the shutout. If we had kept them out of there and then got a couple stops, short yards, or maybe played a little better a couple of times on that drive on first and second down and kept them out of the short-yardage situations, it wouldn't have even been a factor," Harbaugh said. "So, I guess you kind of have to look at it that way and just leave it at that."