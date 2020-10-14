Late for Work 10/14: Eagles DC Says Lamar Jackson Is the NFL's 'Most Dangerous Player' 

Lamar Jackson Is the NFL's 'Most Dangerous Player'

Through five games, Lamar Jackson hasn't produced at the same level as he left off at last season, but that isn't fooling any of his opponents.

Just ask Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's seen what the reigning MVP can do to opposing defenses.

"Jackson is probably the most dangerous player in the league," Schwartz said. "[B]ecause there are times you can do everything right on defense and can't catch him, or he can throw a ball sidearm underneath of a free rusher and complete a pass.

"I think that you've got to have a resilient attitude when you play him, and you know that a playmaker like him is going to make some plays. You just have to limit his big plays, and you have to stay resilient. You can't hang your [head] if he ends up making a play."

Schwartz added that there are a lot of ways teams can attack running quarterbacks, but the Eagles will have their hands full against Jackson. Philadelphia's defense ranks in the middle of the pack in passing yards (241) and rushing yards (114.2) allowed per game.

It's an opportunity for Jackson and the offense to rebound after a lackluster performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson finished just 19-of-37 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Jackson and the offense have had good performances, but they haven't been consistent. That's caused fans and pundits to express some concerns.

"Jackson is the Ravens' franchise quarterback and is fresh off an MVP season," Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens wrote. "We all know he can play better football than this but it's up to him to actually do it. In Week 5, Jackson missed a few wide-open receivers, instead, trying to target his favorites or looking for a deep ball that wasn't within a country mile of his intended target."

But NBC Sports' Ryan Wormeli emphasized that it's not time to worry yet.

"It's important to reiterate just how young this Ravens offense is," Wormeli wrote. "Their quarterback and top two pass catchers are 24 or younger. Their entire starting offensive line are all still on their rookie contracts. And this group didn't have a full, normal offseason to continue to gel together.