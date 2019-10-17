Late for Work 10/17: Will Ravens Trade for a Pass Rusher Before Deadline?

Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens believes Bennett would be a perfect fit for the Ravens.

"He'd add immediate production to Baltimore's defense, forcing offenses to have to game-plan for another disruptive pass rusher," Stevens wrote. "That should free up [Matthew] Judon and [Pernell] McPhee a little more because opponents couldn't spend as much time double-teaming them or using someone to chip them exclusively. It would also give Judon and McPhee the chance to stay fresher for the end of the season.

"Given how little the Patriots are using Bennett and how he's clearly disgruntled, the price for him shouldn't be too high. A late-round selection seems fairly likely. And Bennett would only cost approximately $2.88 million in 2019, according to Over The Cap's contract breakdown. Baltimore would have to make some salary cap space, but it wouldn't be much of a stretch to free that up. Bennett is the perfect solution for the Ravens' woes, and at a steep discount. If that doesn't sound like the type of move Baltimore would jump all over, I don't know what does."

The Ravens acquiring Bennett also would reunite him with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Earl Thomas III.

Russell Street Report's Adam Bonaccorsi thinks the Ravens should target Ngakoue if the former Maryland star would be available. One of Bonaccorsi's proposed trades would send tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 third-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for the fourth-year defensive end.

"Yannick's current cap hit to a new team looks to be right around $1.31 million ($2.025 base divided over 17 weeks with 11 weeks remaining)," Bonaccorsi wrote. "This leaves the Ravens with roughly $700k post-trade, but perhaps moving a player paired with a pick would open up slightly more for the emergency fund. Money fits. Need fits. Timing fits."

Zrebiec said it would take "a perfect situation" for the Ravens to swing a deal for a player the caliber of Ngakoue, a Pro Bowl selection who entered 2019 with 29.5 sacks in three seasons.

"I think they'd be willing to trade a prime asset to fix a problem in the present and future," Zrebiec said. "Like if you get Ngakoue … if that kind of guy's available, could I see them maybe dealing one of their third-rounders and maybe another pick, a fourth rounder, something like that? Yeah, I could totally see it, especially if they'd have a guy for a couple years."

So, in the immortal words of Lloyd Christmas, you're telling me there's a chance.

Eric DeCosta Receives High Marks for Trades