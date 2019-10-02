Late for Work 10/2: How the Steelers Are Trying to Mimic Lamar Jackson

Even then, Hodges is an undrafted rookie with limited experience.

It shows the lengths teams will go to prepare for one of the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks, and there's still nothing like going up against the real thing.

Ravens Fall in Power Rankings

Pundits remained confident in the Ravens despite losing to the Chiefs last week, but two consecutive defeats have seen them fall in the power rankings.

"A couple of weeks ago, the Ravens were being talked up as one of the best teams in the NFL," Bleacher Report wrote. "A lot can change in a fortnight."

After an almost perfect performance against the Dolphins to start the season and a win over the Cardinals in Week 2, the Ravens were ranked as high as No. 3 in the power rankings last week.

But after suffering their second setback in as many weeks, they dropped outside of the top 10 in many publications.

The Ravens saw their biggest fall to No. 16 from USA Today's Nate Davis and NFL.com's Dan Hanzus. For both, the drop was centered around the defensive concerns.

"[A] shocking defensive demise, more pronounced given no D in the NFL [is] more rested," Davis wrote.

Added Hanzus: "The defensive struggles ramp up the pressure on Jackson, who in the last two weeks has not looked like the world-beater we saw against the Dolphins and Cardinals in Weeks 1 and 2. … All in all, a lost week."

ESPN also pinpointed its primary concern as the defense but was the most optimistic among publications. The Ravens dropped just four spots to No. 10 in their rankings, and ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) still gives Baltimore a 55.9% chance to make the playoffs.