Late for Work 10/21: One Realistic Trade Ravens Could Make at the Deadline

"Jackson played much better than he was probably given credit for Sunday," Zrebiec wrote. "It wasn't a dynamic offensive performance. However, he made a couple of key third-down throws early to set up scores and he made two of the game's decisive plays in the second half with his legs. There were a few throws that he wanted back and he absolutely cannot take an 11-yard sack on the first drive of the second half when the Ravens were in field-goal range. He needs to throw the ball away there and he had time to do it. However, you can't blame him for the nine offensive penalties and for the penetration the interior of the offensive line continually allowed. The Ravens offense is just not built to overcome negative plays and penalties. All-in-all, there was plenty to like about Jackson's performance."

ForTheWin's Steven Ruiz dove into the film and analyzed the differences between the Ravens' passing attack this season compared to last season. What he found was that Jackson went from being the most productive quarterback in empty sets (five receivers) to the league's least productive through six games.

"This is where the Lamar doubters start doing the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme, but I don't think there's any reason to believe this is a foundational flaw in his game," Ruiz wrote. "There are examples of him handling that pressure with poise, as he does here where he knows his protection is overloaded to one side and drifts to his left to buy time to get a throw off.