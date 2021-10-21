Late for Work 10/21: Pundit Predicts Ravens Will Be Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Pundit Predicts Ravens Will Be Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline less than two weeks away, speculation about which players might be on the block and which teams figure to be buyers and sellers is starting to heat up.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra named the AFC North-leading Ravens as one of five teams that should be buyers, which is not surprising considering the number of injuries they've suffered on both sides of the ball.

Acquiring a young running back should be at the top of the Ravens' wish list, according to Patra.

"Sure, Baltimore got production from 31-year-old Latavius Murray, 29-year-old Le'Veon Bell, and 29-year-old Devonta Freeman on Sunday, but aging legs rarely last into the winter," Patra wrote. "Will Baltimore keep them fresh enough, with a dash of Ty'Son Williams to roll into January? Wouldn't adding a young runner like Marlon Mack, freeing Ronald Jones from Tampa, or prying Phillip Lindsay out of Houston look better long-term next to Jackson?"

Ebony Bird’sJustin Fried also identified Mack and Jones as players the Ravens should have interest in, although Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians said yesterday that the team does not intend to trade Jones.

Mack, 25, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts, and Jones, 24, ran for 978 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season with Tampa Bay. However, they've both fallen on their teams' depth chart this season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that it won't take more than a conditional late-round pick to land Mack, and Fried believes Jones could be acquired for a mid-Day 3 pick if he became available.

The Ravens have draft capital (as many as 10 picks in 2022), but they don't have a lot of cap space, which will make it difficult for them to make a significant addition. However, Fried thinks the Ravens could make a deal for Mack or Jones work.

"Mack's $2 million salary could be absorbed by the Ravens a lot easier than some other salaries around the league too. The only question is, how much of an upgrade would he be?" Fried wrote. "Jones is on a cheap rookie contract, making him affordable for the Ravens."

The other running back Fried thinks would be a good fit is former Raven Mark Ingram II. Ingram was popular with fans and teammates in Baltimore, but he is averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry with the Texans this season and turns 32 in December.

Patra said the Ravens also could use help on the offensive line, especially with All-Pro Ronnie Stanley having season-ending ankle surgery, and at cornerback, a position in which a team can never have enough depth. He also noted that the Ravens are not alone in having those needs.

"Seemingly every club has a 'Reliable Healthy Cornerback(s) Needed' sign hanging in their store windows," Patra wrote. "Need an offensive lineman? Good luck. So does the team next to you."

Patra acknowledged the Ravens' cap concerns and suggested a potential solution.

"The lack of cap space hurts, but what about finally getting that Lamar [Jackson] contract done right now to lower his cap number this season, giving the team at least a little more breathing room?" Patra wrote.