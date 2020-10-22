Late for Work 10/22: Should Ravens Bring Back Two Former First-Round Picks?

Should Ravens Explore Trades for Two of Their Former First-Round Picks?

Wide receiver and tight end are often mentioned as positions the Ravens should look to bolster via trade before the league's Nov. 3 deadline.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora said the Ravens should explore trading for two of their former first-round picks: New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman and Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.

"Both are still young and cheap and, more to the point, speedy and athletic," La Canfora wrote. "Baltimore has no secondary option in the passing game beyond the Big 2 (tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Hollywood Brown). Jets GM Joe Douglas spent years with the Ravens and they have strong relationships. He badly needs picks and Perriman is on a one-year deal.

"The Falcons have not got Hurst going much, they fired everyone already and while giving back Hurst for a lot less than you gave up to get him is less than ideal ... well, so is going 2-13 over your first five games each of the last three seasons."

Perriman, selected 26th overall in 2015, struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his three years in Baltimore. After spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve, Perriman caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns over his next two seasons. He was released prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Perriman played for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and showed flashes of the player he was expected to be coming out of Central Florida.

With the Buccaneers banged up at wide receiver late in the season, Perriman became a starter and recorded three consecutive 100-yard-receiving games. Over the last three weeks of the season, he made 17 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Perriman has not been nearly as productive this season with the New York Jets. He missed three games with an ankle injury before returning to action this past Sunday, when he made four catches for 62 yards, both season-highs. For the season, Perriman has nine catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns.

Hurst, the 25th-overall selection in 2018, was dealt to the Falcons this offseason. In exchange for Hurst and a fourth-round pick, the Ravens received second- and fifth-round picks.

Hurst is on pace for 51 catches, 605 yards and eight touchdowns, which would all be career highs. In two seasons in Baltimore, he compiled 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

Baltimore traded Hurst in large part because he desired more playing time, which he wasn't going to get with the Ravens, who have a Pro Bowl tight end in Andrews and one of the best blocking tight ends in Nick Boyle.