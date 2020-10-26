Late for Work 10/26: Don't Count Out More Moves at the Trade Deadline

Shaffer believes the addition of Ngakoue will assist other Ravens pass rushers like Matthew Judon, Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser.

"With Ngakoue's arrival, the Ravens can assemble a four-man pass rush that, on paper, shouldn't need much help," Shaffer added. "Judon is fifth in the NFL in ESPN's pass-rush win rate, which measures how often a pass rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds. (Martindale's blitz schemes likely help boost his success, but he's still winning more than a quarter of his pass-rush snaps.) Bowser has been unlucky not to get at least a few more sacks, and Ferguson has shown a strong bull rush."

Dialing up blitzes from almost any spot on the defense has been Martindale's calling card. In their Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens became the first team to ever have five defensive backs register a sack.

Now the Ravens can create more pressure with fewer players, something that plagued them against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

An improved four-man rush would help one of the league's best secondaries lock down opposing passing attacks. Baltimore Beatdown's Spencer Schultz pointed out that Ngakoue has registered four of the NFL's 20 quickest sacks over the past four seasons.

"Ngakoue will open things up for Martindale," Schultz wrote. "While I believe any expectation for blitzing to reduce significantly is hyperbole, it will allow Martindale to feel more confident without as much noise and commotion necessary on the backend. Off-ball players won't need to be as 'deceptive' pre-snap all the time. The Ravens can kind of line up and cover a bit more. This will play to the strength of their three effective press man corners, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters."

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky doesn't think the Ravens will stop blitzing.

"I understand where you're coming from with Martindale, but he ain't going to change," Orlovsky said. "Those coordinators have 10 seconds to get their calls in. Those guys rely on instincts more often than not. He's not all of a sudden going to go, 'You know what? I'm not going to bring pressure as much.'"

In a more contrarian perspective, Orlovsky doesn't believe the Ngakoue addition will make a big difference against the Ravens' chief AFC foes.

"I look at the good offensive lines in the AFC," Orlovsky said. "Tennessee's offensive line in style and scheme-wise will minimize this. Indianapolis' offensive line is still better. Buffalo's offensive line is still good enough. Kansas City's offensive line is still good enough. And Pittsburgh's offensive line is good enough and their scheme of getting the ball out quick will minimize this. I don't think this move is as big a deal as people are making it."