Late for Work 10/27: Assessing Lamar Jackson's Performance So Far This Season

A deeper dive into the statistics shows Jackson is actually playing better this season than he was through six games last year. His passer rating, touchdown-to-interception ratio, touchdown percentage and yards per carry are higher, and the Ravens' record is one game better.

That said, it's not inaccurate to say Jackson hasn't been as crisp as he was during the second half of last season.

"Jackson's many admirers envisioned him becoming a more complete quarterback, with greater mastery of the pre-snap game and more confidence in his deep and outside throws," Walker wrote. "He devoted his offseason to these refinements and it seemed he might become a deadlier operator of Greg Roman's offense, even if his personal statistics slipped slightly. Through six games, Jackson has been very good but not mind blowing."

The fact that Ravens receivers have nine drops (compared to 14 all of last season) and are gaining fewer yards after the catch (4.2 per completed pass compared to 5.1 in 2019, according to Pro-Football-Reference) has been a factor.

"Jackson has still made plenty of terrific throws, and despite the critical chatter about his side-arming tendencies, he played well against an excellent Philadelphia Eagles defensive front in Week 6," Walker wrote. "Jackson remains historically dangerous with his legs; he's turned a pair of designed option runs into long touchdowns, and his 6.9 yards per carry match his efficiency from last season."

Here are some other things we've learned about the Ravens from the opening stretch of the season, according to Walker:

The Ravens have, mostly, achieved what they sought with their defensive overhaul.

"The Ravens have to prove they can get to the quarterback against better offensive lines than the ragtag groups they've faced the last two weeks," Walker wrote. "But their defense is one of the five best in the league and likely to get better with [Yannick] Ngakoue."

Marshal Yanda's retirement was the sharpest blow to the Ravens' championship aspirations.

"The Ravens have allowed more pressure on Jackson (15 sacks through six games this season compared to 23 all of last) and have struggled to create room for their running backs when opponents stack the box," Walker wrote. "Give rookie Tyre Phillips credit for winning Yanda's old job in an abbreviated training camp. He's a smart, ornery player who will probably provide good value in the long run. But he grades as one of the worst run-blocking guards in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and has struggled to react quickly against bull rushers.

"Patrick Mekari hasn't played well enough to take Phillips' job, and Ben Powers is stuck behind both on the depth chart. So unless the Ravens find an outside option, they're working with imperfect solutions at right guard."

The Ravens can't afford another major injury in their secondary.

"The Ravens were the NFL's King Midas, bathing in a tub overflowing with secondary gold. When they re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith in the offseason, they seemed to be buying contingencies for their contingencies," Walker wrote. "How's that looking now?

"First, they released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III to preserve the equilibrium of their locker room. Next, they lost nickel cornerback Tavon Young to another heartbreaking knee injury. Now, cornerback Anthony Averett is out with a long-term (though not season-ending) shoulder injury. Bye-bye, depth."

The Ravens still have time to find the dominant form that's eluded them so far.